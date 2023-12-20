House prices increased by 4.7% – more than the average for the South West – in West Devon in October, new figures show.
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 0.4% over the last year.
The average West Devon house price in October was £331,941, Land Registry figures show – a 4.7% increase on September.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South West, where prices increased 0.9%, and West Devon was above the 0.7% drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in West Devon rose by £1,400 – putting the area ninth among the South West’s 26 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in South Hams, where property prices increased on average by 4.7%, to £460,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Torbay lost 6.1% of their value, giving an average price of £251,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in West Devon spent an average of £249,090 on their property – £760 more than a year ago, and £54,610 more than in October 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £375,680 on average in October – 50.8% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in West Devon in October – they increased 5%, to £322,756 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 0.7%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: up 4.9% monthly; up 1.3% annually; £481,691 average
- Terraced: up 4.4% monthly; down 0.5% annually; £247,786 average
- Flats: up 4.4% monthly; down 0.5% annually; £151,049 average
How do property prices in West Devon compare?
Buyers paid 0.5% more than the average price in the South West (£330,000) in October for a property in West Devon. Across the South West, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £516,000 on average, and 1.6 times the price as in West Devon. Cotswold properties cost 2.4 times the price as homes in Plymouth (£218,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, at £1.4 million.
Factfile
Average property price in October
- West Devon: £331,941
- The South West: £330,260
- UK: £287,782
Annual change to October
- West Devon: +0.4%
- The South West: -0.6%
- UK: -1.2%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West
- South Hams: +4.7%
- Torbay: -6.1%