An appeal has been launched for a new roof for Mary Tavy Coronation Hall.
The hall has provided a community venue for more than three decades but the roof is coming to the end of its life.
A total of £50,000 must be found to replace it with a modern one to community groups can continue to use it for decades to come.
A hall spokesperson said: “For more than 30 years, Mary Tavy Coronation Hall has been at the heart of village life. Now, we urgently need help to protect it for the next generation.
“We are raising £50,000 to replace the failing 1990s roof and install a modern solar PV and battery system. These essential upgrades will keep the hall warm, dry, and affordable to run — ensuring it remains a welcoming space for everyone who depends on it.
“The roof is over 30 years old. It leaks, it has almost no insulation and it loses a huge amount of heat. As a result, the hall now spends around £6,000 a year on energy — a heavy burden for a volunteer-run charity.
“A new insulated roof and renewable energy system will: stop leaks and heat loss, dramatically reduce energy bills, generate clean, renewable electricity, make the Hall warmer and more comfortable and secure the building’s long term sustainability.”
The hall is well-used every week, bringing people together for activities that support health, wellbeing, and community connection.
These include upholstery classes, Warm Hub coffee mornings, zumba, short mat bowls, table tennis, pilates, stretch classes, Pop Up Café events, pensioners’ lunches, Wheal Betsy Ladies and the spinners & weavers to name a few.
The spokesperson added: For many residents, the hall is a lifeline — a place to meet friends, stay active, learn new skills, and feel part of something bigger. A warm, dry, energy efficient building is essential for these groups to continue. Donations will directly help us unlock match funding and bring this vital project within reach.”
