House prices increased by 2.3% in West Devon in February, new figures show.
The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 10.4% annual growth.
The average West Devon house price in February was £337,264, Land Registry figures show – a 2.3% increase on January.
Over the month, the picture was better than that across the South West, where prices decreased 1.2%, and West Devon outperformed the 1% drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in West Devon rose by £32,000 – putting the area sixth among the South West’s 26 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The best annual growth in the region was in the Forest of Dean, where property prices increased on average by 14.2%, to £335,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in South Hams gained just 0.8% in value, giving an average price of £392,000.
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in West Devon in February – they increased 2.6%, to £488,764 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 11%.
Among other types of property:
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in West Devon spent an average of £253,000 on their property – £24,000 more than a year ago, and £64,000 more than in February 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £381,000 on average in February – 50.5% more than first-time buyers.
How do property prices in West Devon compare?
Buyers paid 3.3% more than the average price in the South West (£327,000) in February for a property in West Devon. Across the South West, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost £288,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £495,000 on average, and 1.5 times as much as more than in West Devon. Cotswold properties cost 2.2 times as much as homes in Plymouth (£221,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in 160.
Factfile
Average property price in February
- West Devon: £337,264
- The South West:£326,616
- UK: £287,506
Annual growth to February
- West Devon: +10.4%
- The South West: +5.8%
- UK: +5.5%
Best and worst annual growth in the South West
- The Forest of Dean: +14.2%
- South Hams: +0.8%