House prices dropped by 1.2% in West Devon in April, new figures show.
But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 5.2% over the last year – the highest in the South West.
The average West Devon house price in April was £320,051. Land Registry figures show a 1.2% decrease on March.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South West, where prices increased 1.1%, and West Devon was lower than the 0.3% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in West Devon rose by £16,000 – putting the area top among the South West’s 26 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
At the other end of the scale, properties in Torbay lost 7.1% of their value, giving an average price of £238,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in West Devon spent an average of £243,000 on their property – £14,000 more than a year ago, and £46,000 more than in April 2019.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £359,000 on average in April – 48% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in West Devon in April – they dropped 1.6% in price, to £453,812 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 4.3%.
Among other types of property:
How do property prices in West Devon compare?
Buyers paid 0.7% more than the average price in the South West (£318,000) in April for a property in West Devon. Across the South West, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost is £281,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £477,000 on average, and 1.5 times the price as in West Devon. Cotswold properties cost 2.1 times the price as homes in Plymouth (£226,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in April
- West Devon: £320,051
- The South West: £317,911
- UK: £281,373
Annual growth to April
- West Devon: +5.2%
- The South West: +1.8%
- UK: +1.1%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West
- West Devon: +5.2%
- Torbay: -7.1%