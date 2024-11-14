“The new scheme looks like it will benefit our lowland cousins more in comparison with us upland farmers. It doesn’t look like we’ll get the support we need to do the extra new stuff they ask us to do. Upland farmers are restricted in what they can do because of the physical nature of the land, such as hedgerows and trees and all the things that come with natural countryside and we’re not properly paid for the work we have done. Whereas lowland farms with larger open fields can more easily afford to make changes we’re asked to make to our farming.”