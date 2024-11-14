Hundreds of farmers from the region are expected to travel on organised coaches to London to join a mass lobby of MPs and rally on Tuesday (November 19).
The rally will seek to dramatically demonstrate how important farming is to the UK by making a huge foodbank donation in central London.
Landowners and farmers will be meeting their MPs during the lobby organised by the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) to protest about the Government’s planned changes to agricultural inheritance tax relief which will see a 20 per cent tax introduced on inherited estates worth from £1m.
Farmers say this will make it too expensive for families to inherit and effectively put out of business many smaller farms which are more common in upland areas such as West Devon.
A spokesman for the Farming Forum which is organising the rally ‘to stop the family farm tax’, said: ”We are asking those coming to contribute towards a mass food bank donation – hopefully the single biggest foodbank donation of British food ever – to demonstrate and remind everyone that feeding people is what we do. We are working with charities to coordinate collection points.
“We are hoping to deliver a strong and clear message, while in the heart of London, that family farms and the rural community stand united against the Government's catastrophic budget. Attendees are asked to bring with them British produce to create a mass foodbank donation before hearing from key industry, public supporters and, of course, farmers. Participants will be then asked to peacefully and respectfully form a procession to Westminster Square, where the event will culminate.”
Meanwhile, Mat Cole, an NFU uplands rep who farms at Yelverton, said: “I support this lobby and the rally and I hope to go to London because there is great strength of feeling. There’s a lot of disappointment with the Labour Government. Their rural policy is not coherent and not fit for purpose. The inheritance tax relief looks like it’s going to be replaced by a 20 per cent tax which will hit hundreds of viable businesses like mine and make it too expensive to pass onto my family.
“We’re also looking for support to survive as farmers for the next five years as the basic payment support scheme is due to be changed without a proper replacement. There’s going to be a funding gap between the two schemes.
“The new scheme looks like it will benefit our lowland cousins more in comparison with us upland farmers. It doesn’t look like we’ll get the support we need to do the extra new stuff they ask us to do. Upland farmers are restricted in what they can do because of the physical nature of the land, such as hedgerows and trees and all the things that come with natural countryside and we’re not properly paid for the work we have done. Whereas lowland farms with larger open fields can more easily afford to make changes we’re asked to make to our farming.”