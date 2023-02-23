The wider community have also been working hard the past year to support the Ukrainian community as much as possible. Businesses, church groups, schools and residents have provided donations as well as much needed practical and emotional support. Cllr Neil Jory, Leader of West Devon Borough Council, said: “Today marks an important moment in time where we should reflect and honour those whose lives have been lost or displaced through the war on Ukraine. “I take this opportunity to thank all of the West Devon community in their efforts to support the people of Ukraine who have been welcomed so warmly and provided with the essential support they need”. “We will continue to work hard to ensure support is given to those who need it and together as community, continue to stand with Ukraine.”