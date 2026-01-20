Night-time skies across West Devon have been illuminated in beautiful hues of green and pink by the Northern Lights.
These stunning scenes were captured by Tavistock Times reader and contributor Andy Hughes who described it as a ‘spectacular night’.
The natural phenomenon – known as the Aurora Borealis – is the result of solar eruptions sending particles towards the Earth and interacting with particles in the atmosphere.
The Northern Lights are given their name because they are normally seen near the Arctic Circle but at times of high solar activity can be seen in other areas. The Met Office in Exeter has reported high geo-magnetic storm activity, generating these particles and the results have been seen further south.
Amazing kaleidoscope of night time sky with the Northern Lights captured by Ryan Browning over the Pimple, Whitchurch, Tavistock. (Ryan Browning)
This colourful spectacular night-time Northern Lights sky was captured by Andy Hughes over Wilminstone near Tavistock. (Andy Hughes)
This spectacular night-time Northern Lights skies were captured by Andy Hughes over Wilminstone. (Andy Hughes)
Northern Lights over Dartmoor by UK Weather Chase. (UK Weather Chase.)
Northern Lights over Gulworthy by Nadine Lamb. (Nadine Lamb.)
