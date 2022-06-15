West Devon Borough Council flies Pride flag for June

West Devon Borough Council is flying a Pride flag proudly outside its offices throughout the month of June, to show support for Tavistock Pride and the entire LGBTQ+ community across the Borough.

June is Pride month, a period dedicated to celebrating LGBTQ+ communities all around the world. Pride is having a special celebration this month, as it is 50 years old.

It’s a celebration of people coming together in love and friendship, to show how far LGBTQ+ rights have come and reminding us all that in some places, there’s still work to be done to create true equality and acceptance for all.

Cllr Caroline Mott, Mayor of West Devon, said: “We’re proud to be supporting Tavistock Pride and the wider LGBTQ+ community here in West Devon by raising the flag. We all want our communities to be as inclusive as possible and doing simple things like this shows our support.”

Cllr Neil Jory, Leader of West Devon Borough Council, said: “When we heard from Tavistock Pride about flying the flag, we were keen to show our support and I hope that the Tavistock Pride event taking place on 25 June in The Meadows is a huge success.”

Heg Brignall of Tavistock Pride said: “We’re absolutely delighted that West Devon Borough Council have stood behind us by flying the flag. Everyone connected to Tavistock Pride is looking forward to our event in The Meadows – come on down and have a great time.”