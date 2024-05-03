The Liberal Democrats have today (Friday) won the vote for the vacant seat in Tavistock North Ward on West Devon Borough Council.
Holly Greenberry-Pullen took the seat with 387 votes, ahead of nearest rival Local Conservative Judy Hughes, who gained 348 votes.
They were followed by Green Sara Wood (289 votes), Labour’s Udo Uwem (195 votes) and Independent Michael Fife Cook (160 votes).
The count took place this morning at WDBC’s offices at Kilworthy Park in Tavistock, following polling yesterday in the town.
Holly, a mother of two from Princetown with a background in campaigning and fighting for public services, said for too long people had been ignored - and that she would listen to them.
She is a passionate campaigner for vulnerable people, particularly children with SEND (special educational needs and disabilities).
“My biggest message is people are tired of not feeling valued and I feel there is nothing worse than not feeling heard. One of my key areas locally has been working with people with SEND and education and social care and I understand the importance of supporting special needs children. It is really important that we recognise and support marginalised parts of our community.”
She said she would be working with the West Devon Alliance - of Independents, Greens and Lib Dems - within West Devon Borough Council. She wants to take time to find out people’s priorities, and said she recognised that older people might have others.
‘My specific priorities will be decided once the job starts but my core priority is to listen to people and hear people’s views and recognise what people in the community want and why they have not been heard before or feel they have not been heard before. That needs to be articulated.”
Cllr Greenberry-Pullen won with 28.02% of the vote. She joins Cllrs Ursula Mann and Jeff Moody as one of the three ward members for Tavistock North on the borough council.
Poll results:
Michael Fife Cook, Independent, 160 votes
Holly Greenberry-Pullen, Liberal Democrats, 387 votes
Judy Ann Hughes, Local Conservatives, 348 votes
Uwem Eno Udo, Labour Party, 195 votes
Sara Louise Wood, Green Party, 289 votes
Turnout: 33.78% Spoiled ballots: 3