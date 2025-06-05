Recent statistics show that reoffending in West Devon has dropped by 48 per cent in 2023.
This equates to one in seven criminals reoffending in the West Devon area, in 2022 this statistic was one in four criminals who reoffended.
The statistics which come from security training and licensing experts at Get Licensed across the whole of the UK, West Devon had the greatest decrease in reoffending.
Behind West Devon is Ryedale with 40% and Forest Health with 33%.
The highest reoffending rates in the UK are those aged 18–20 (36.2%) and 15–17 (32.6%).
A spokesperson for Get Licensed said: “Reducing reoffending is not just a justice system issue — it’s a societal one. This report shows that certain areas and groups are disproportionately affected, often due to underlying social inequalities.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.