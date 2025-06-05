Full steam ahead is the cry from rail campaigners as they urge the government to fund a new line from Tavistock to Plymouth railway line via Bere Alston.
Richard Searight and Anne Johnson, chair and vice chair of the pressure group TavyRail, say the Chancellor Rachel Reeves needs to pay the initial £1.5m needed to kickstart the project.
This is one per cent of the total bill for relaying the five-mile track between Tavistock and Bere Alston.
The initial funding for the Network Rail business case would allow work to start on the track in 2028/29.
Any decision on such funding will be made by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in her multi-year spending review settlement on Wednesday, June 11.
Richard Searight, TavyRail chairman, said: “We don’t need the full funding for several years, we just need the one per cent. It will make sense to the government because the link will provide a sustainable transport boost to the area’s economy by creating wealth through jobs, and attracting businesses – all in an environmentally healthy way.”
