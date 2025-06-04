New cafe-bar the Granito Lounge opened for the first time today (Wednesday) on Brook Street in Tavistock.
The latest branch in the Loungers chain is offering a welcome to everyone in the community, said general manager Dan Barwick.
Its opening fills a gap in Brook Street created by the closure of M&Co clothes store two years ago.
“It has gone really really well,” said Dan. “There is a lot of buzz about the place, lots of people excited. When it was being built, people were walking past asking lots of questions and looking in. People have taken to it really well.
“We believe that we are going to bring something in the middle range that is different to the pubs and to Wetherspoon’s, in between there and maybe the higher end cocktail bars and wine bars. I have heard from lots of people that this is just what Tavistock needs.”
He added that “all ages were welcome”.
It serves as a cafe bar in the day, with an all-day menu and opening until 11pm most nights and to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Tonight, the bar will be invite-only for a launch party between 6pm and 8pm, then reopen at 8pm until 11pm.
The cafe-bar will be supporting Tavistock mental health charity Make a Difference over its first month.
“We’re big on community, we are supporting Make a Difference. We’re donating 20p for every coffee we sell for the next month and 50p for every burger,” said Dan.
“I think it is going to go a long way to helping the people in Tavistock.”
The eatery is spread over the ground floor and second floor. There is an upstairs outside terrace overlooking Tavistock Pannier Market out the back.
