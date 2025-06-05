THE first saplings set to expand the ancient woodland that is Wistman’s Wood on Dartmoor have been planted.
Devon-based charity Moor Trees has been working closely with the Duchy of Cornwall, Natural England, Woodland Trust and tenant farmers to expand what is one of the South West’s last remaining examples of temperate rainforest.
A group of volunteers joined forces to plant 450 saplings sourced from local ancient woodlands in the first stage of the long-term ambition to create a ‘mirror’ of the existing ancient woodland close to Two Bridges in the centre of Dartmoor.
The nearby site has been chosen due to the similar terrain of scattered granite boulders, and it is hoped it will become a temperate rainforest of the future.
Chief executive of Moor Trees, Helen Aldis, said: “Moor Trees is proud to be supporting the Duchy of Cornwall and Natural England with the propagation and supply of Wistman’s Wood provenance oaks and rowans as part of this vital restoration and expansion project of this iconic temperate rainforest.
“By using trees sourced from local, ancient woodlands, the trees we plant will share the genetics and have the resilience to survive and thrive in this setting.”
Wistman’s Wood is an ancient oak woodland that covers over seven acres of the West Dart Valley at Two Bridges in the centre of Dartmoor.
It is a National Nature Reserve (NNR), a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) in recognition of its significance for nature conservation
Geraint Richards, head forester to the Duchy of Cornwall and to His Majesty the King, said: ‘The work at the iconic Wistman’s Wood is a flagship for the wider work that the Duchy of Cornwall and its many partners on Dartmoor have been working on in recent years.
“This shared approach to the enhancement of nature, people’s access to and enjoyment of the countryside will help underpin the future sustainability of Dartmoor’s farmed landscape and the vibrance of its local communities.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.