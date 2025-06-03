A charity 10km cross-country race organised by Princetown Firefighters has raised an amazing £4,045.50 for a charity helping firefighters.

Running clubs and individuals from Plymouth and Okehampton area took part in Friday’s race (May 30) on the Dartmoor tracks and hills around the village from the fire station in aid of the Fire Fighters’ Charity.

There were172 entrants with the top three men being: first, Theo Burgess (35m 24sec), second John Terry and third Kevin Watkinson. The top three women were: first Jo Page, second Georgie Farr and third Claire Paice.

A fire station spokesman said: “This was a fantastic evening with a brilliant friendly atmosphere. We raised £4045.50, taking our grand total for the three years to just over £10.000.”

Battling Princetown Firefighters take part in the charity 10km race in full kit.
Battling Princetown firefighters take part in the charity 10km race in full kit. (Princetown Firefighters Steff Lamb and Sam Daley.)
Princetown Firefighters 10km - second lady finisher Georgie Farr.j
Second lady finisher Georgie Farr. (Princetown Firefighters )
Joanne Page, of Okehampton Running Club was first lady in the Princetown Firefighters Charity 10km
Jo Page, of Okehampton Running Club, was first lady in the Princetown Firefighters Charity 10km (Princetown Firefighters )
Runners fight their way up one of the hills on the Princetown Firefighters charity 10km race.
Runners fight their way up one of the hills on the Princetown Fire Fighters’ Charity 10km race. (Princetown Firefighters)
Princetown Firefighters Charity 10km race winner Theo Burgess (centre) and second and third males John Terry and Kevin Watkinson.
Race winner Theo Burgess (centre) and second and third males John Terry and Kevin Watkinson. (Princetown Firefighters )
Princetown Firefighters
Firefighters in full kit getting into their stride. (Princetown Firefighters)
Princetown Firefighters 10km race with two smiling runners.
Two smiling runners. (Princetown Firefighters )