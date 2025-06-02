A charity 10km cross-country race organised by Princetown Firefighters has raised an amazing £4,045.50 for a charity helping firefighters.
Running clubs and individuals from Plymouth and Okehampton area took part in Friday’s race (May 30) on the Dartmoor tracks and hills around the village from the fire station in aid of the Fire Fighters’ Charity.
There were172 entrants with the top three men being: first, Theo Burgess (35m 24sec), second John Terry and third Kevin Watkinson. The top three women were: first Jo Page, second Georgie Farr and third Claire Paice.
A fire station spokesman said: “This was a fantastic evening with a brilliant friendly atmosphere. We raised £4045.50, taking our grand total for the three years to just over £10.000.”
