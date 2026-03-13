West Devon Borough Council has announced that it will support any resident who wishes to participate in this year’s Keep Britain Tidy 11th Great British Spring Clean litter-picking campaign, which begins today.
The council will provide bags and litter picking equipment for picks with council staff joining and arranging litter pick events throughout the campaign which runs from March 13 to 29.
Cllr Jeff Moody, lead member for waste and recycling, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support these litter pick events across the area. The Great British Spring Clean is a great way to get people thinking about their local public spaces and environment, connect with other people across their communities while playing their part in protecting the environment on their doorstep.
“Having coordinated Tidy Tavi’s monthly community litter-picks in Tavistock for 15 years, I’ve seen first-hand the positive impact that local volunteers make. Taking part in the Great British Spring Clean is a brilliant way to keep our towns and communities looking their best, and I truly appreciate the benefits these efforts bring to our communities.”
The Great British Spring Clean brings together individuals, community organisations, businesses and councils to make a difference to the environment on our doorstep. Last year, data revealed that many who had participated in the clean-up campaign reported feeling they had made a positive impact on their community. Ninety-fiver percent of participants agreed that they felt they had made a difference to their local area and 88 percent of people who took part agreed they feel part of a national movement.
The council is helping YHA Okehampton staff with a litter pick along the Granite Way on March 18 at 1 pm.
