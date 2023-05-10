Lou Mills-Watts is giving classes in the skills behind her counter at her shop Swan’s Nest on the side street of Paddon’s Row off the high street.
She is keen these heritage crafts do not die out in the face of commercially made products. Handmade products such as scarves and bags which she makes and sells are available in her shop.
She is vey much aware of the historical significance of wool to Tavistock and tells her students about this background.
A key aim is also to help people weave and felt at home affordably by teaching how to do so at home on cheap basic tools like the old peg loom, rather than expensive looms which can cost many hundreds of pounds.
Lou, attended college in Gloucestershire and gained a National Diploma in the science and practice of general agriculture. She started her business in Tavistock Pannier market. She discovered felt making and how much could be done with the felt and then expanded to weaving.
‘My agricultural heritage goes back many years, which has influenced me without me knowing and probably why I studied agriculture. My interest in being creative with wool and led to my business. I began knitting when I was ten, taught to me by my grandmother. I’m self-taught in weaving and felt-making. I get addicted to the colours and textures. I’ve always wanted my own shop.’
Her stock includes her handmade felt bags, lampshades and scarves, using sustainable raw materials which are locally sourced. Felt was the first first fabric man made for themselves, originally 10,000 years ago. Camel herders discovered felt formed from camel hair falling into their boots and the walking action. Felt is water and fire resistant, insulates and is hard wearing.
Lou is also keen to help support rare breeds of sheep through using wool. She teaches the creation of yarn using an old-style wooden drop spindle and prepares the wool using combs after washing out excess natural oils. She uses natural dyes from materials such as log wood, onion skin and a madder plant root: ‘I’m really enthusiastic for keeping the tradtional skills alive and it doesn’t mean buying an expensive spinning wheel. I teach the drop spindle spinning method and teach on the peg loom for weaving — it’s affordable and doesn’t take up much space at home.’