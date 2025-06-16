Be prepared to have your tastebuds to be tickled at this year’s Tavistock Cream Tea Week, which starts on Saturday, June 21 and runs until Sunday, June 29.
The event will introduce new savoury and sweet scone-based dishes to cafe customers with a competition to find the best. Cafe and hotel bakers across town will be battling it out to come up with the most inventive and tasty new cream tea.
Cream Tea Week celebrates Tavistock’s self-styled status as the historic birthplace of the Devon cream tea.
From a Cherry Bakewell Scone served with Cherry Bakewell Daiquiri to a Waldorf Salad Cream Tea, the race is on to see who will be crowned champion.
Over the coming week, customers can check out their favourites, while judging will officially taking place by Tavistock Mayor, Cllr Steve Hipsey.
Customers can also choose ‘the people’s choice winners’ by voting on the Visit Tavistock website here: https://www.visit-tavistock.co.uk/cream-tea-week-vote
“It is one of my favourite events of the year. Not only is it good fun but it is now an annual event that intends to drive footfall and support local businesses.
“Businesses really do pull out all the stops and show why we have such a reputation as a foodie town. This year the week will close with a cream tea fete in the town centre. We are extremely proud to be a foodie destination and celebrating the town as birthplace of the cream tea as part of that is really important.”
Last year’s The Bedford Hotel took the title of champion of champions with their Quickes cheddar, chive and Nigella seed scone served with chorizo jam, lime and saffron ricotta.
Legend has it that the very first ‘cream teas’ were served over 1,000 years ago by the monks of Tavistock Abbey. It is said that when the Benedictine Abbey was being rebuilt after being plundered by marauding Vikings, the monks were so grateful to local workers they rewarded them with bread and ‘clowted’ (clotted) cream’. This proved so popular the monks continued serving them as a treat.
On the final Sunday (June 29) the ‘Cream Tea and Bubbles Fete takes place in Bedford Square and Guildhall Car Park, 11.30am-4pm, with a host of fun activities and food.
Visitors can enjoy live music, sample innovative cream teas, visit interactive workshops and displays, relax at the Prosecco bar and try delicious street food.
Children can laugh at the ‘Marvellous Eventures’ drama group and their Alice in Wonderland Madness (small charge), as well as rides and face painting. Tavistock Pet Emporium will be hosting a dog show on St Eustachius’ Church lawn at 12.30pm, while the winner of the cream tea competition will be announced.
Tavistock Cream Tea Week free event is organised by Tavistock BID with the support of Tavistock Town Council, Miss Ivy Events, The Bedford Hotel and Church Lane Cafe.
