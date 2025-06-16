A special recycling information session will be held by the sustainable futures group Transition Tavistock in the town library.
The Climate Cake and Conversation event is on Wednesday, June 25, starting at 7pm with a visit from Recycle Devon (a website for residents to find out about recycling) to highlight waste reduction and giving possessions longer lives
The library has been given a National Lottery Climate Fund award in partnership with Community Action Group Devon to deliver a five-year project on encouraging people to take positive climate change and nurturing nature actions – which echoes Transition Tavistock’s aims.
For the week beginning Monday (June 23) the library will feature the environmentally friendly projects of unheralded groups, such as the eco club at Tavistock’s St Peter’s School.
