WDC sing Requiem

For their Summer Concert of 2022 the West Devon Chorale, Plymouth’s chamber choir will perform John Rutter’s ever-popular Requiem in the Minster Church of St Andrew, Plymouth on Saturday, June 25.

The concert will be conducted by the choir’s director, Michael Johnson with organist, Richard Line and cellist Tirke Linnemann.

Also featured in this concert of British choral classics will be the elegant O Hearken Thou, written by Edward Elgar for the Coronation of George V, the majestic anthem Lord, Thou hast been our refuge by Vaughan Williams, the brilliantly inventive Festival Te Deum by Benjamin Britten and the astonishingly original setting of Robert Burns’ The Gallant Weaver by Sir James Macmillan.

An organ solo by Frank Bridge, his Adagio for Organ, completes the programme.