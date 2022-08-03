Water shortages loom as Burrator level falls

South West Water’s latest figures on the ‘storage capacity’ of its reservoirs, released on July 31, show that the reservoir has now dropped below the level of 1995, the driest summer in recent years. Burrator Reservoir was at the start of the week standing at 44.6% of its total capacity, down from 53.3% at the start of the month. This is lower than in 1995 when it fell to 55% full.