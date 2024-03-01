Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust was caring for nine patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 25 was down from 12 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,087 people in hospital with Covid as of February 25.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 47% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 20 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 23.