Hundreds braved the rain as Plymouth rocked to day two last night (Friday) of the Summer Sessions live acts on the Hoe.

Headliners Pendulum kept spirits high, despite the rain storms. with Normandie, Hot Milk and Wargasm.

Tonight the Corrs are centre stage with Natalie Imbruglia and Dea Matrona. Snow Patrol will bring the four-day sessions to a finale tomorrow (Sunday).

Nothing dampened the spirits of the faithful at Pendulum's live show on Plymouth Hoe. Picture by Anna Leader. ( Anna Leader. )

