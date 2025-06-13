NHS Devon has issued a ‘last call’ for at-risk patients eligible for the spring 2025 Covid-19 vaccine.
The spring booster campaign ends on June 17, and patients who meet the criteria are being urged to book before it’s too late.
Covid-19 is more serious in older people and those with certain underlying health conditions. For these reasons, the vaccine is being offered to people:
· Aged 75 years and over
· In care homes
· Aged six months and over with a weakened immune system.
Devon GP Dr Alex Degan, who is also Primary Care Medical Director at NHS Devon, said: “Covid-19 can still be dangerous for vulnerable people, so it’s important they come forward for their jab.
“Vaccination can help protect you from becoming seriously ill or needing to go to hospital so, if you’re eligible, I strongly urge you to take up your offer of vaccination before June 17.
“It’s quick and easy to book an appointment online via the National Booking System or by calling 119. Just provide your postcode and you’ll be offered a range of appointment times, dates and locations near you.”
In addition, walk-in vaccinations are available, with information updated on a daily basis on the NHS website.
