For Sale boards have appeared at the Bedford House premises on Bedford Square with the property offered for sale at a guide price of £500,000.
The building, with 4,457 square feet of floorspace, boasts its prime location in the heart of Tavistock, with close proximity to the ‘renowned Pannier Market’ and is marketed as an opportunity for ‘redevelopment of the upper floors, subject to obtaining the necessary consents’.
Property consultancy Hartnell Taylor Cook is dealing with the sale and said: “We have had quite some interest since putting the premises on the market about three weeks ago. We had one round of viewings and a few interested parties have come forward. Marketing will continue for the next 3-4 weeks where we hope to capture all the interest in the building before moving on to invite offers and bids.”
The Tavistock NatWest branch was closed last year as part of 142 NatWest Group planned closures across the country. At the time, they cited the decline in the number of counter transactions by personal customers in the branch as one of the reasons for the closure saying the branch hadn’t been used on a regular basis for the whole of 2022.
The only remaining bank in the town is TSB. Despite TSB’s Spanish parent company announcing job losses and branch closures this year, Tavistock is not included on their list of planned closures as major lenders continue to pull out of high streets around the country.