Emergency services are attending the scene of a medical emergency this morning beneath the former railway viaduct on Bannawell Street in Tavistock.
Police have closed the roads to traffic and paramedics are believed to be treating one casualty at the scene where an ambulance and a medical fast response car were attending at about 9am.
The air ambulance flew in medical staff at about 10am. After landing in the Meadows park in the town, the paramedics were driven at speed to the scene by police.
Devon & Cornwall Police said: “Emergency services are in the area of Quants Park following concerns for a person near the viaduct. The incident is ongoing”.
A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: “We were called at 907am on Monday, October 13, to an incident in Tavistock. We sent two double-crewed land ambulances, an air ambulance and an operations officer to the scene.”
