A motorbike rider was taken to hospital, believed to be seriously hurt, after a road accident today (Tuesday) near Horrabridge.
The rider was taken to hospital after this morning’s single-vehicle crash at Grenofen on the A386.
The road was closed and traffic diverted off the road through Horrabridge, causing rush-hour congestion. A Tavistock College bus service serving Milton Combe, Buckland Monachorum and Horrabridge unable to stop off at Horrabridge due to the road closure.
A police statement said: “Police were notified at around 6.15am this morning to reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a motorbike on the A386 at Grenofen, Tavistock.
“Emergency services were notified, and the rider was taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries. The road was closed while they worked at the scene.”
The road has now reopened.
