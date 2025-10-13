Artistic children are invited to draw a portrait of Tavistock mayor in a competition to help raise funds for the town’s library.
Denise Gatley, of Tavistock Library, and town Mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey are asking artistic children to draw a portrait of the first citizen to support his mayoral charity which is to help raise money for the library on Saturday, October 25, from 10.30am.
Denise said: “Tavistock Library is delighted to be chosen as the mayor’s charity. To celebrate, we’re inviting children to draw a portrait of the mayor and consort. It will be a fun morning.”
Cllr Hipsey said: “I’d encourage any creative child to come along and be as imaginative as they want to be. The library is a fun place which fosters creativity and I’m happy to be part of this.”
