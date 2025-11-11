Armistice Day was marked in Tavistock this morning, November 11.
The two-minute silence was observed at the war memorial at 11am.
Royal British Legion chairman Chris Smerdon stressed the occasion was a commemoration of lives lost rather than any glorification of war.
He read out the poignant words of the Kohima Epitaph, ‘When you go home, Tell them of us and say, For your tomorrow, We gave our today’.
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice that ended the First World War at ‘the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month’ in 1918.
The small gathering followed the well-attended Remembrance Sunday parade, service and wreath-laying in town on November 9. This saw dignitaries, church congregation and choir, local youth groups, veterans and serving military personnel and families pay their respects to the fallen.
Town mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey said: “The turnout was magnificent. The uniformed groups gave an excellent and well-disciplined march past, the choir led the singing beautifully, and the bugler’s timing was impeccable. It was especially heartening to see so many young people taking part, showing the strength of community cohesion in our wonderful town.
“We came together to remember the 159 servicemen from Tavistock who gave their lives for their country, and all those who have suffered in war. In an uncertain world where conflict and tragedy still abound, remembrance reminds us how fortunate we are not to be directly involved, and of the importance of valuing peace and freedom.’
Buy the Tavistock Times Gazette on Thursday, November 13 for full remembrance coverage.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.