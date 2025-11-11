The ladies of Whitchurch WI have been busy creating a dramatic tribute to all those who gave their lives for their country in wars, writes Guy Boswell.
Drivers, walkers and bus passengers have been admiring the stunning poppy decoration adorning a public bench at a bus stop on Whitchurch Road.
The colourful labour of love is also recognition of the work done by women working in the fields of West Devon during World War Two to keep the farming industry going and feed the nation as imports were hit.
Hundreds of poppies were knitted and crocheted by WI members for the display which features a backdrop rising to a peak and front panels, while seated on the bench is a mannequin dressed in the labouring clothing of a land girl.
Margaret Hamer, president of Whitchurch WI, said: “Whitchurch WI offer a display to the public to remember the people who gave so much so that our country could remain free from tyranny.
“This year we are highlighting the land girls who kept us fed during World War Two when so many of our menfolk were away fighting.
“The WI members enjoy preparing these displays and they are very much appreciated by the inhabitants of Tavistock and its environs. Special thanks are due to Marian Caudwell and Chris Grummitt.”
Land girls performed essential agricultural work to support the World War Two effort, ensuring the nation was fed and crucial resources were available while male workers were away fighting overseas.
These hardworking women carried out tasks like ploughing fields, harvesting crops, milking cows and tending livestock. They also carried out pest control, clearing ditches and, as members of the timber corps, felling trees and running sawmills.
