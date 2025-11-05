West Devon communities will be paying their respects to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country this Remembrance weekend.
Poignant local events will echo the national ceremonies led by the King and Prime Minister on Remembrance Sunday (November 9) and Armistice Day (Tuesday, November 11).
From the smallest villages to the towns, veteran armed forces members, schoolchildren, residents, uniformed young people’s organisations (such as St John Ambulance and military cadets), military personnel and emergency service personnel will pay their respects to those who died in their country’s service in the two world wars and other conflicts.
The local events include wreath-layings at war memorials along with two-minute silences for people to reflect on the sacrifices of relatives and others who gave their lives.
The Tavistock branch of the Royal British Legion will hold a remembrance parade and service at the Tavistock War Memorial in Bedford Square on Remembrance Sunday, November 9.
The service of remembrance will commence at approximately 10.45pm and finish at approximately 11.30am.
The RBL branch is then inviting everyone back to the Stannary Arms in King Street, Tavistock for a buffet from 12 noon.
There will also be a small remembrance service to mark Armistice Day at 11am on Tuesday, November 11, at Tavistock War Memorial to which everyone is invited.
There will be a large parade and act of remembrance at Princetown and at Horrabridge both beginning at about 10.50am.
Meavy village will hold their act of remembrance on the village green at the war memorial in front of the church and pub, after the 10am church service.
Walkhampton will have a community service on Sunday, in the village hall, at 9.30am, followed by the act of remembrance at the war memorial.
Yelverton will have a church service at 9.15am and then worshippers will join other villagers at the war memorial at Crapstone for the act of remembrance.
Sheepstor village’s act of remembrance is at 10.55am, at the war memorial in the churchyard, followed by a service in the church immediately afterwards.
Bere Alston village is staging a remembrance parade on Sunday at 10.45am at Bere Ferrers war memorial and 2.15pm at Bere Alston memorial. On Armistice Day (Tuesday) a remembrance parade will be held at 10.45am at Bere Alston memorial garden.
On Remembrance Sunday, Bere Alston Primary School children will lay their own wreath at the remembrance parade, before walking up to the church with the rest of the community attendees. On Armistice Day, the school will observe a remembrance two-minute silence in assembly. At the same time children will join in the village war memorial parade.
Crapstone village stages a short service and wreath-laying at 11am on Remembrance Sunday.
Mary Tavy will be staging an act of remembrance at 10.50am at the war memorial on Sunday conducted by methodist minister, Rev Paul Smith. This is followed by service of remembrance in the methodist church at 11am led by the Rev Hazel Butland.
Okehampton’s Remembrance Sunday parade will start at 10:25am when the parade gathers at the town hall on Fore Street. At 10:30am, the parade will set off, making its way to the war memorial at All Saints Parish Church. A church service will take place at 11:05am before the parade reforms and marches back to Fore Street at 11:40am.
North Tawton will also hold a remembrance parade on Sunday which will start at 10:35am at The Square and make its way to St Peter’s Church for a memorial service. The commemorations will end with the laying of wreaths in North Tawton’s town cemetery.
In Chagford, wreaths will be laid at the war memorial at 10:45am on Sunday followed by a remembrance service in St Michael the Archangel Church.
Hatherleigh will see a Remembrance Sunday procession starting at 10:30am at Oakfield Road. The parade will then follow Hatherleigh Silver Band down to St John the Baptist Church where the reading of names and the laying of wreaths will take place by the war memorial. The church service will start at 10:55am. Afterwards there will be a reception in Hatherleigh Community Centre.
