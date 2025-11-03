Witnesses are sought by police after a driver was seriously injured in a single-car collision near Two Bridges, Princetown, last Friday afternoon (October 31).
The woman is in a critical condition in hospital after the crash on Dunna Bridge.
Police issued the following statement: “Officers are seeking witnesses after a single-car collision on Dartmoor which left a woman critically injured.
“Emergency services were called around 2.10pm on Friday, October 31 after a red Honda Jazz was in collision with Dunna Bridge on the B3357 near Two Bridges, Princetown.
“The driver, a woman in her 80s from the Beaworthy area, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Derriford Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.”
Roads policing officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident and seeking any witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam to contact them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the Force website or telephone 101, quoting reference 50250281282.
