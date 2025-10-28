Volunteer mountain rescuers stretchered a young walker off Dartmoor after she injuring herself falling.
Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock were called out in the dark one evening last weekend to help the injured girl.
They were deployed at 9.40pm on Saturday to help the South Western Ambulance Service go to help the injured 12-year-old walker who had fallen on exposed moorland near North Hessary Tor.
She was wrapped in a special protective weatherproof bag, placed on a stretcher and carried to an ambulance at Princetown, arriving around 11pm where she received care from a paramedic.
A rescue team spokesman said: “The first of our hill parties provided a shelter for the casualty and once the stretcher party arrived our members and ambulance personnel packaged them in our vacuum mattress and insulated casualty bag.
“She was then stretchered to the waiting ambulance in Princetown, and transferred into it.
“This was a good example of inter-agency cooperation.”
Comments
