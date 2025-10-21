The sound of little feet running round Tavistock park in the rain heralded the first free organised weekly community run for youngsters in the town.
Despite the wet weather 50 children took part in the first Tavistock Meadows Junior Parkrun in the town.
The event was given a civic send-off by town mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey, sponsor Samworth Brothers Community Fund, volunteers and staff from the Meadows Leisure Centre (run by Fusion Leisure).
Junior Parkrun is part of the worldwide network of timed runs over two kilometres on Sundays at 9am, for four to 14-year-olds. The bigger relation is the adult version (also free) which starts every Saturday at 9am worldwide (though not at Tavistock).
James Bale, a parent of two of the runners, said: "Junior Parkrun is a beautiful event, you know what you're going to get every time, and that is a warm welcome and an event based on everyone having a good time, whether you're volunteering, walking, buggy pushing or running.
“My two children absolutely loved it, it's not competitive, and they're developing a love of running due to Parkrun."
All Parkruns are manned by volunteers who play a variety of roles, such as timekeeper, run director and marshal.
Hannah Worth, Tavistock Junior Parkrun event director, said: "We're so grateful for how many people are coming forward to volunteer. We need about 22 each week. Volunteering for Parkrun is great, you only need to give up about 45 minutes on a Sunday morning. It gets you out and active early and you have a great sense of wellbeing for the rest of the day, knowing you have helped at a great community initiative."
To enter the run or volunteer for Tavistock Meadows Junior Parkrun you can register on the Parkrun website. Runners will be given a unique barcode. Volunteers can also sign up on the Facebook page.
