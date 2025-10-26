A TOTAL of 85 police officers, some coming from as far away as Wales, kept opposing protest groups from clashing in Exeter on Saturday, October 25.

Some of the Exeter is for Everyone counter protest. AQ 6254 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

The front of the British Unity Walk in Exeter. AQ 6374 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Hundreds of people filled Bedford Square to oppose the British Unity Walk. AQ 6405 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

About 250 people took part in a British Unity Walk, which started at Dix’s Field before making its way down Exeter High Street.

At Bedford Square the chanting group of flag waving protesters were met by a counter protest set up to oppose their presence.

A colourful suit for one of the British Unity Walk protestors. AQ 6417 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Racism is not welcome in Exeter said one of the Exeter is for Everyone banners. AQ 6334 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

The counter protest group made up of local community groups and individuals, was attended by between 600 and 800 people.

They were there under the banner of Exeter is for Everyone.

The counter protestors sent what they described as “a clear message that racism and intolerance has no place in the city”.

Make friends, don’t hate, was the message on one of the Exeter is for Everyone placards. AQ 6322 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Exeter is for Everyone counter protestors. AQ 6304 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Naomi Alam, one of the organisers behind the Stand Up to Racism counter protest, said: “Today we stood against the fascists and showed them what community looks like. No scapegoating. No Islamphobia. No anti-Semitism.

“Refugees are welcome. Exeter is a city of sanctuary and we celebrate our diversity with pride and vibrancy.”

British Unity Walk protestors were escorted by police. AQ 6448 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Some of the British Unity Walk protestors. AQ 6468 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

British Unity described itself as “a movement dedicated to the preservation and advancement of the United Kingdom’s values, culture, and heritage.”

They chanted about stopping the boats, their opposition to digital ID and also about Kier Starmer and the Labour Party.

Some of the British Unity Walk protestors. AQ 6470 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Exeter City Council Leader Cllr Phil Bialyk speaking at Exeter is for Everyone. AQ 6527 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Police kept a firm cordon between the rival protests and later confirmed that no arrests were made.

Members of Inclusive Exeter CIC, which brings together groups and individuals from ethnically diverse communities across the city of Exeter and beyond, said they were pleased to stand alongside friends, old and new at the #StandUpToRacism rally.

Placards at the Exeter is for Everyone counter protest. AQ 6288 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Placards at the Exeter is for Everyone counter protest. AQ 6284 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

One of the organisers of Exeter is for Everyone. AQ 6262 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

They added: “Some of our members gave inspirational and heartfelt speeches.

“It was a real show of strength against the far right.

“Exeter is for Everyone was the message we sent loud and clear.”

Leaflets supporting Exeter is for Everyone were given out to shoppers. AQ 6362 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

One of the police vehicles from Wales. AQ 6356 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)