Crowds came out this morning to make some noise at the National Trust's Cotehele estate at the annual wassailing event to bless the apple trees for a good harvest next year
The Os and musicians led a procession to the orchard where the 'Green Man' Mike James delivered his address and cider was poured over the oldest apple tree by head gardener David Bouch. This was followed by a chant and blessing and everyone joined in the Cotehele Wassail song.
Wassailing is an old pagan tradition and at Cotehele the ceremony is repeated at the young tree, taking the good luck from the old to the new.
Despite the lashing rain and mud, a good time was had by all including the young children who brought along pots and pans and wooden spoons to join in the music making.