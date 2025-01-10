Tavy and Tamar Apple Group is holding its annual Wassail celebration on Saturday, January 18 at Bere Ferrers Church Hall.

Wassail is an Anglo Saxon phrase meaning ‘Good Health’.

Pasties, mulled cider, apple juice, singing and dancing will accompany the festive dressing of the apple trees to ensure a good harvest in the autumn.

Entertainment at a former Bere Ferrers Wassail.
Entertainment at a previous Bere Ferrers Wassail. (Submitted)
Bere Ferrers Wassail is on again this month.
Bere Ferrers Wassail is on again this month. (Submitted)

Peter Crozier, spokesman for the Tavy and Tamar Apple Group, said: “We look forward to a riotous evening of entertainment which will be provided by Dartmoor Border Morris who encourage audience participation with lots of energetic dancing.

“Local group, The Tavy Tars will also be regaling us with songs to celebrate the local heritage of orchards and farming.”

Further details from [email protected] or phone 01822 840380.