Warning to stay off scaffolding

The catholic church in Tavistock is covered in scaffolding. Police are warning youngsters not to climb the structure ( TINDLE )

POLICE admit they are worried youngsters climbing scaffolding around a church in Tavistock is an accident waiting to happen.

Town officers have been visiting the Catholic Church in Callington Road, where extensive work is being carried out on its tower, on practically a daily basis.

They say damage has been done to security fencing surrounding the tower, which is covered by sheeting, by youngsters so they can get onto the scaffolding.

A police spokesman said they were concerned that one of the youngsters could suffer a fall from the scaffolding, which is said to be around 100 feet tall.

A spokesman said: ‘Frankly, we don’t want there to be any nasty accidents. We have had definite reports from residents about youngsters being on the scaffolding and we would ask anyone doing this not to.

‘Apparently, the young people involved are climbing up to what is effectively the 12th floor of the scaffolding, which is a long way up and around, I would estimate, about 100 feet off the ground.

‘There is a worry that if the youngsters start messing about, or start daring each other to do thing, that one of them could slip and fall, which is the last thing we want to see happening.

‘We are checking on the scaffolding and have made it one of our regular patrols, probably visiting it two to three times a day, but we can’t be there all the time.

‘We had had instances where the fence around the scaffolding has been damaged when they have been trying to get in and repairs have been made.’

The police warning came as residents in nearby houses complained that regular damage was also being done to their property.

One, who did not want to be identified for fear of reprisals, said there had been incidents of damage to various property over a period of several weeks.