ILLEGAL dumping of garden waste has led to the poisoning of a ewe and her unborn lamb on Dartmoor.
The sheep died after leylandii, laurel and magnolia were dumped around Pew Tor and Sampford Spiney near Tavistock.
Resident Jo Ellis said: 'Over several days, large quantities of Leylandii, Laurel and Magnolia tree have been dumped around Pew Tor and Sampford Spiney.
'As most locals in and around Tavistock will know, dumping and fly tipping on the moor is illegal. The leaf from these trees is toxic to livestock and unfortunately one ewe carrying her unborn lambm was poisoned and subsequently died.
'We are asking the public to keep their eyes peeled for any illegal dumping or fly tipping. If you see anything suspicious, please immediately contact the police and Karla McKechnie, Dartmoor livestock protection officer, on 07873 587561.'
She added that she had cleared up three trailer loads of rubbish, including paving slabs and a car load of oak tree brush.
'Hopefully neighbours in and around Tavi may start noting anything suspicious.' she added.