Warm welcome to beat cold at Tavistock churches

‘I came up with the idea, and a couple of people at the churches had had a similar idea to me and I said ‘I think this is a bigger than just church, so we went to the TACT (Tavistock Area Churches Together) meeting and came up with a plan. We just realised that lots of families, lots of elderly people, just lots of people in general are going to be in a really difficult situation this winter so having some places where they can come in that are warm, that are safe, that have a welcome from people that are there and that have a warm drink and possibly warm food would be something really good to offer the community.