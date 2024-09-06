Walkhampton Cottage Garden Society Show is always well attended and this year the number of entries was back to pre-covid times., writes Jean Jameson.
The recent inclement weather meant that the flower and vegetable sections were not as abundant as in other years, but the children’s and produce classes were well represented.
Tea and homemade cakes were served all afternoon in a marquee in the field and the day culminated in the awarding of prizes, cups and trophies.
The theme of what was the 80th show was ‘Oak’, which was reflected in some of the show entries.
Ian Jenkins swept the board with his vegetables and gained the cup for most points in the show.
Thomas Jenkins was awarded the Mackie Cup for growing the longest runner bean. Meanwhile Angela Dawe deservedly won the best exhibit in the handicraft class, with a magnificent knitted Noah’s Ark, which only took two months to complete. Also having a good show was Mave Goddard, who was presented with the Bill Down Cup for the 'best foliage plant in a pot’.