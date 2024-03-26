A charity car boot sale and Easter egg hunt is being staged at Walkhampton Memorial Hall on Sunday, March 31.
Yelverton Friends’ Group, which raises funds for Children’s Hospice South West, is holding the event in the hall and the field with gates open for car boot sellers at 12noon and bargain hunters admitted from 1pm.
Car boot sellers will pay £5, vans £10 and table tops £5.
The Easter egg hunt is open to entrants from 2pm with an entry fee of £2 which includes a free drink.
Ample parking is provided and refreshments will be served in the hall. More information from Linda 01822 852142 or email: [email protected]