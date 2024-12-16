Volunteer rescuers were called to two contrasting incidents on one day at the weekend - one on Dartmoor and one in a supermarket car park.
In the first incident Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock were called out to walkers on boggy ground on the moor near Postbridge on Saturday (December 14).
The two walkers had got into difficulty because of the soft ground and called for help. The rescue team accompanied them back to safety.
A team spokesman said: “We had a busy day with two incidents on Saturday. For the first, we were called by the police at 1.09pm to reports of a couple of walkers struggling on boggy ground north west of Postbridge.
“We contacted them by phone which reassured them. A message was sent to their phone which enabled us to pinpoint their location near Braddon Tor.
“Our first team of three deployed at 2.04pm, followed by other team members as they arrived. The couple were quickly located at 2.37pm and escorted back to Postbridge car park, arriving at 3.27pm. They were very thankful for our assistance.”
In the second incident the team were collecting donations from shoppers at Tesco in Tavistock when they were asked to help a woman who suffered minor leg and knee injuries after falling from a moving car in the supermarket car park.
The team helped her into a wheelchair, took her into the store and assessed her while waiting for the ambulance service.
A team spokesman said: “While some team members were at a fundraising collection at Tesco they were requested to assist with an incident in the car park.
“A passenger had fallen from a car before it had stopped. She was complaining of a sore knee and painful left ankle. She was assessed by our members and medical history taken.
“They assisted in raising her from the wet surface into a wheelchair and transported her into the warmth of the store.
“One of our members remained with her until an ambulance first responder arrived, followed by an ambulance at 3.40pm.”