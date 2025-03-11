A referendum on the potential Tavistock Neighbourhood Plan is set to take place in the coming months.
The vote is likely to take place on Thursday, May 1, at the same time as the Devon County Council elections.
The neighbourhood plan will play an important role in shaping the decisions made by the borough council's planning committee in the years ahead. The plan is set to become a part of the statutory development plan and its policies carry weight when decisions are made on planning applications.
Communities considering a neighbourhood plan have their chance to say whether they think such a plan should be adopted – West Devon Borough Council’s hub committee has agreed to the referendum so that local people can decide on whether the town should agree to the plan.
Cllr Caroline Mott, lead member for built environment, said: “Neighbourhood plans are pieces of work led by their communities that hold genuine power and weight in the planning process.
“In the last few years, several communities in West Devon have adopted neighbourhood plans, so I’m happy to see that Tavistock will have the chance to vote on the proposed plan.
“People are passionate about where they live, and neighbourhood plans are a way for people to shape development in their areas for the future.”
To find out more about neighbourhood plans, visit: https://www.neighbourhoodplanning.swdevon.gov.uk/