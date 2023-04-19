‘One of the principal reasons the council ‘works’ so well — unlike some others I could mention — is that the leaders work hard to ensure the whole council acts as a team regardless of political ‘stripe’. In fact, it is only on rare occasions, when someone wants to make a political point, that the council paints itself in an unhelpful light. Dominance by one party, whatever its ‘colour’, runs the risk of imbalance, of squeezing out ‘not invented here’ ideas and imposing ‘group think’. Fortunately, the Alliance Group of Independents, Greens and Lib Dems helps to maintain that balance. Borough councils do not ‘do’ politics and when they try, it invariably ends in tears. No mainstream political party has a view on how garden waste collections are managed or whether a particular planning application should be accepted. These are local decisions best made by those who have a genuine desire to do as much as they possibly can to understand and respond to the needs of their local communities.