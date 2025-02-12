An ambitious NHS health research programme aimed at keeping people healthier for longer is opening a clinic in the local area this month.
A clinic in Plymouth is opening as part of the Our Future Health programme.
It is one of 17 opening this month, which will bring the total Our Future Health clinics to 210 across the country.
The programme is screening local people for conditions such as dementia, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, asthma and stroke, planning to enlist the help of five million volunteers across the UK.
The aim is to create one of the most detailed pictures ever of people’s health.
At their clinic appointment, as well as having a blood sample and some physical measurements taken, volunteers will be offered information about their own health, including their blood pressure.
In the future, volunteers will also be given the option to receive feedback about their risk of some diseases and have the opportunity to take part in cutting-edge research studies.
Our Future Health is sending invitation letters to people who live near the new clinics. However, you don’t need an invitation to take part. Anyone over the age of 18 can join by signing up online at ourfuturehealth.org.uk, completing an online health questionnaire, and booking a short clinic appointment.
Dr Raghib Ali, chief executive and Chief Medical Officer of Our Future Health, said: “We’re bringing our clinics right into the heart of local communities, because we want to empower people to volunteer for Our Future Health and represent their community in healthcare discoveries of the future.
“If you’ve never done anything like this before, you’re exactly who we need to take part.”
Volunteers who don’t live near a location where Our Future Health appointments are currently available can join now at ourfuturehealth.org.uk and be notified when new appointment locations become available.
New locations will be announced on the Our Future Health website and social media channels.
Our Future Health is an ambitious collaboration between the public sector, life sciences companies and leading UK health charities including: Action Against Age-related Macular Degeneration, Alzheimer’s Research UK, Alzheimer’s Society, Asthma + Lung UK, Blood Cancer UK, Brain Tumour Research, Breast Cancer Now, British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK, Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, DEBRA, Diabetes UK, Fight for Sight, Glaucoma UK, Kidney Research UK, LifeArc, Macular Society, Pancreatic Cancer UK, Parkinson’s UK, Prostate Cancer Research, Prostate Cancer UK, Royal Osteoporosis Society, Stroke Association, and Versus Arthritis. Our Future Health was set up with funding from the UKRI Accelerating Detection of Disease Challenge, delivered by Innovate UK.