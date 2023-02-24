The Valley Volunteers are inviting people to join them this weekend in their volunteering activities at the Tamar Trails.
Tools and equipment will be provided, but if you have gloves it is advised to bring them.
Wear sturdy footwear, and be prepared for the weather on the day.
Lunch and refreshments will be provided, but bring your own cups and cutlery.
There will also be another volunteering opportunity at Wacker Quay on Monday February 27 at 10:30am which will involve vegetation/tree management above and around the car park area before spring arrives. If you would also like the join this event, use the contact details above.