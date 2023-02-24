The Valley Volunteers are inviting people to join them this weekend in their volunteering activities at the Tamar Trails.

The team will be at the Tamar Trails on Saturday (February 25) at 10.30am where they will be conducting bench installation, brash clearance, possible tree clearance, and fencing assessment and preparation.

Tools and equipment will be provided, but if you have gloves it is advised to bring them.

Wear sturdy footwear, and be prepared for the weather on the day.

Lunch and refreshments will be provided, but bring your own cups and cutlery.

If you'd like to come along, contact Phil Harwin on: 07971 768147 or email: [email protected]

There will also be another volunteering opportunity at Wacker Quay on Monday February 27 at 10:30am which will involve vegetation/tree management above and around the car park area before spring arrives. If you would also like the join this event, use the contact details above.