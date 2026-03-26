Volunteer mountain rescuers responded to a call from police to help find a suspected explosive.
However, the ordnance was found to be at no risk of exploding and the team were able to return to base before reaching the site.
A team spokesman said: “We received a call from police at 1.37pm requesting assistance for two officers responding to a report of suspected unexploded ordnance found on Dartmoor by a member of the public.
“Due to poor visibility and the remote location, we were called upon as experts in the Dartmoor environment
“We deployed a small team in a vehicle to a nearby rendezvous point. While en-route, we were stood down at 2.10pm after the object was located and confirmed to pose no risk.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.