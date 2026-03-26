Volunteer mountain rescuers responded to a call from police to help find a suspected explosive.

Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock were called by police on Tuesday, March 24, to use their expertise in finding their way around remote locations on Dartmoor.

However, the ordnance was found to be at no risk of exploding and the team were able to return to base before reaching the site.

A team spokesman said: “We received a call from police at 1.37pm requesting assistance for two officers responding to a report of suspected unexploded ordnance found on Dartmoor by a member of the public.

“Due to poor visibility and the remote location, we were called upon as experts in the Dartmoor environment

“We deployed a small team in a vehicle to a nearby rendezvous point. While en-route, we were stood down at 2.10pm after the object was located and confirmed to pose no risk.”