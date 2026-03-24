DETECTIVES are looking for witnesses following reports of a stabbing on Monday, March 23 in Exeter.
Police were notified at around 10.40pm to reports of a serious assault on Clifton Hill.
Officers attended the scene and a man in his 50s was taken to hospital in a serious condition. His next of kin have been informed.
Several scene guards are currently in place in and around the Newtown area in Exeter. The neighbourhood team will be carrying out local foot patrols throughout the day.
A 49-year-old man from Exeter has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and is in police custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting reference 50260073332.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
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