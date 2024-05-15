A team spokesman said: “This is in recognition for all the team members who at a moment's notice will head out to rescue those in need in whatever the weather or time of day. “The Okehampton-based team provides inland search and rescue services for lost, missing and injured people across Dartmoor and Devon. It is 100% voluntary and on-call 24/7/365 to help those in need. We receive no government funding and rely solely on donations from amazing people like yourself to remain operational.”